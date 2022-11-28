U-turn leads to crash on Route 365 near Exit 33 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 365 in Verona late Sunday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Robert Maciol says 72-year-old John Girolamo, of Canastota, made a U-turn on Route 365 at the light near the Thruway exit, turning in front of 21-year-old Logan Joyner, of Oswego County, who was driving down Route 365. Joyner hit the back of Girolamo’s vehicle, which then spun into the other lane of oncoming traffic.
The collision happened around 10 p.m.
Both Girolamo and Joyner sustained minor injuries in the crash. Girolamo was treated at the scene and released, and Joyner was taken to Oneida Health for treatment.
Girolamo received tickets following the incident and is due in court at a later date.