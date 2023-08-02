UFD, City of Utica Settle Union Contract

UTICA, N.Y. -- After working under an expired contract for three years, the Utica Fire Department union has reached an agreement with the city of Utica.
"We're happy that our members finally got a stable contract we could work under," says Local 32 President, Thomas E. Carcone. "We worked under an expired contract for three years. During that time, we saw a 40% increase in our call volume, we fought a pandemic."
That meant a lot to Union President Carcone; the fact that what they just settled reflects the height of the pandemic, when UFD was constantly responding to Covid calls.
"I don't think there's anything that could give them what they justly deserve for that time frame, and this contract certainly doesn't meet what they deserve, but it gives them some stability and at least a contract to work under until we can get to a new administration and hopefully get the appreciation for the services we provide," says President Carcone.
Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri, says he has to negotiate from two vantage points.
"As a union representative, they always want more for their membership, which is understandable. But I have a responsibility not only to look at the best interests of the union fire department, but I have to do what's in the best interest, long-term, of the city of Utica," says Mayor Palmieri.
Settled, for now. But negotiations will begin again at the end of next year, for the new contract, which should be in place by April 1st, 2025.