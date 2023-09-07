UFD: James Street 'Being Ruled Incendiary'

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Tuesday fire at 132 James Street in Utica is being ruled "incendiary," according to fire officials.
On Sept. 5, a fire was reported near Watson Williams Elementary School.
When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the James Street location.
An additional ladder truck was needed at the scene.
This isn't the first fire at 132 James Street, however.
"132 James Street was the scene of a previous structure fire on the night of July 29, 2023. That fire caused heavy damage to the 1st floor front apartment, displacing 6 residents and making the building uninhabitable. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental due to improper use of a candle," the Utica Fire Department said.
Because of the previous fire, the building was boarded up, and firefighters had to force entry into the structure for this fire.
Once the fire was extinguished, a search was conducted. Nobody was inside at the time.
"During the investigation of this fire the Fire Marshal determined that a rear door was forced open at some point and was used to gain access to the interior of the structure. As all utilities have been cut to the due to the previous fire accidental causes have been ruled out. The cause of this fire is being ruled incendiary," officials stated.
The fire department reminds residents to "stay alert to any activities at vacant houses" and to "call 911 if they do see something suspicious."
While firefighters were extinguishing the James Street fire, they were called to another fire.
"The fire department was dispatched to another reported structure fire at 760 Elizabeth Street. As only one unit was available to respond to the reported fire, mutual aid was requested to respond as well. Utica Fire Department Engine Company 5 arrived at the scene of the reported fire within minutes and found the fire to be out. The cause of this fire was a juvenile setting a roll of paper towels on fire," UFD said.