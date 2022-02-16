 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison,
Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern
Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be Thursday
afternoon through Thursday night, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Ukraine’s effect on the US Economy

The bell at the New York Stock Exchange triggers the trade market in the United States, but there’s a bigger sound getting the attention of investors. The possibility of war has investors considering their long-term goals, but Financial Advisor David K. Griffith explains why it isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

"The impact of war generally shocks the market down, however the industrial nature of war also acts like a turbo booster and kicks in and you know the steel company’s got to produce, and get the metal out there for subs, and planes, and tanks, so there’s a mixed effect."

The growing threat of war becoming a reality does have investors on edge.

"There’s definitely a lot of nervousness because you know there’s been a build-up of troops unlike anything all the way back to World War 2."

That nervousness can be seen playing out at the Stock Exchange.

"It intends to create an environment where people are defensive, and taking profits, and hiding from risk, and running into safer investments. You know value over growth."

There’s still opportunity to make money even as the situation in Ukraine plays out, and that’s where having a financial advisor can make a difference.

"If you have money you’re never all set. You constantly have to prune, and trim, and fertilize. You have to constantly be managing your money. Managing geo-political risk like this."  

Risk is the key word in investment, and what might be a good investment for one individual might not be for another.

"Everyone’s unique you know. Your timeframe might be 10 years out. Mine might be 20. Someone in that room it might be 30 years out, so this turbulence that we’re experiencing might not mean much in the long run."

