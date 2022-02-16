Ukraine’s effect on the US Economy

The bell at the New York Stock Exchange triggers the trade market in the United States, but there’s a bigger sound getting the attention of investors. The possibility of war has investors considering their long-term goals, but Financial Advisor David K. Griffith explains why it isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
"The impact of war generally shocks the market down, however the industrial nature of war also acts like a turbo booster and kicks in and you know the steel company’s got to produce, and get the metal out there for subs, and planes, and tanks, so there’s a mixed effect."
The growing threat of war becoming a reality does have investors on edge.
"There’s definitely a lot of nervousness because you know there’s been a build-up of troops unlike anything all the way back to World War 2."
That nervousness can be seen playing out at the Stock Exchange.
"It intends to create an environment where people are defensive, and taking profits, and hiding from risk, and running into safer investments. You know value over growth."
There’s still opportunity to make money even as the situation in Ukraine plays out, and that’s where having a financial advisor can make a difference.
"If you have money you’re never all set. You constantly have to prune, and trim, and fertilize. You have to constantly be managing your money. Managing geo-political risk like this."
Risk is the key word in investment, and what might be a good investment for one individual might not be for another.
"Everyone’s unique you know. Your timeframe might be 10 years out. Mine might be 20. Someone in that room it might be 30 years out, so this turbulence that we’re experiencing might not mean much in the long run."