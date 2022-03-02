Ukrainian woman holding donation drive in Utica to help her homeland

A local woman originally from Ukraine has organized a donation drive in Utica to help get supplies and necessities to the Ukrainian people.
Viktorya Runkevich enlisted the help of her brother and his trucking company to get a tractor-trailer stationed outside of the Slavic Pentecostal Church on Route 5, near Dave’s Diner.
On Wednesday, people brought baby supplies, non-perishable foods, clothing and socks among other things.
Runkevich says the donations will go to the Ukrainian War Relief Fund to help evacuees and soldiers.
“They're right by the Belarusian border. They're afraid of what's going on. So far, their town has been good. Nobody invaded yet but they are afraid. A lot are escaping to the polish border. My mom comes from a family of 14 and 12 of them live in Ukraine and have kids,” said Runkevich. “We are supporting them and praying for them and hoping this ends.”
The tractor-trailer will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the weekend so people can stop by and donate.
The donations will go to Ohio to be loaded onto a plane to Poland.