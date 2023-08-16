'Unfinished Journey: The 30-Year Search for Sara' Airing Thursday

SAUQUOIT, N.Y. -- It's a name you can't forget if you lived in this area 30 years ago—Sara Anne Wood.
On August 17 (tomorrow) at 5:30 p.m., WKTV will air the special Unfinished Journey: The 30-Year Search for Sara.
The WKTV special looks at the disappearance of Sara Anne Wood, which took place on Aug. 18, 1993, while she was riding her bike not far from her home.
It features new interviews with investigators who were on the case. And it looks at the extent to which investigators went to trying to get information out of Wood's killer, Lewis Stephen Lent, Jr.
NEWSChannel 2's Joleen Ferris will have more tomorrow.
