Unknown substance sickens officers, inmates at Oneida County jail

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Wednesday night, three inmates and an officer became overcome, officials believe, after being exposed to an unknown substance at the Oneida County Jail. They went to the hospital for evaluation. Last night wasn't the end of it.
"Today was a repeat. We had one officer that showed some symptoms of nausea and vomiting and things like that," said Sheriff Robert Maciol.
No one lost consciousness, so they didn't have to administer Narcan, but the Sheriff is relatively certain it's some sort of contraband, which is brought into the jail all kinds of different ways.
"One of the most common ways is during visitation, New York is the only state left in the country where upon visitation, it's mandated that we allow kissing on the lips with the visitor and the inmate, so many times, contraband is passed during a kiss then it's either cheeked-held in the mouth-or, it's held obviously inside their body and it's retrieved at a later date or time," said Sheriff Maciol.
Visitation on Thursday was shut down at the jail, as officers searched for the source of the sickness.
"We had to redeploy staff, so we could secure the jail temporarily, move inmates from the particular unit where this incident occurred. They had to be moved to another part of the jail that could accept them, where we had room to move them and now methodically you go cell by cell and the officers with PPE on, the protective equipment, go through methodically searching each cell," said Maciol.
The sheriff's hope is that they'll identify the substance and charge whoever brought it into the jail.