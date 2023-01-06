UPD Capt. Coromato announces retirement after more than 20 years of service

UTICA, N.Y. – Longtime member of the Utica Police Department, Capt. Bryan Coromato, officially retired on Friday after more than 20 years of service.
During his tenure at UPD, Coromato worked in the Community Policing Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and was the public information officer for the department. He also helped implement the Major Crimes Unit, which has increased the homicide solve rate in Utica from 40% to 90%.
Coromato’s colleagues say his leadership style was very effective within the department and he was always there to provide guidance and insight when necessary.
Coromato is moving on to an assistant director position at Colgate University.
A post to the UPD Facebook on Friday read, “We wish Capt. Coromato the best, but we know that all he gave to the Utica Police Department will continue to be felt for years to come.”