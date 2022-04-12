UPD chief weighs in on Biden targeting 'ghost guns'

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Chief Mark Williams discussed Tuesday President Joe Biden’s new regulations to crack down on ‘ghost guns.’
Ghost guns are untraceable weapons that have had serial numbers removed, or guns made from gun kits or parts ordered online or printed with 3-D printers.
Biden wants to require background checks before purchase and include serial numbers on some of the components.
President Biden also wants the term 'firearm' to cover the gun kits that people can buy online and from firearms dealers to assemble themselves.
Williams says legislation needs to be effective to make a difference.
“If you use the Safe Act as a comparison, what has the Safe Act really done, but put more regulations on legal pistol permit owners? So, I hope this is not more of the same,” he said.
The chief says a priority should be harsh consequences for those who illegally possess and use guns.