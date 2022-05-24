UPD discourages giving money to roadside panhandlers due to safety concerns

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department is asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers on the side of the road because it can create a dangerous situation for all involved.
Police say there have been several complaints about solicitation on busy roads and intersections recently. However, according to police, there is no law that prevents panhandling after the state penal law prohibiting loitering for the purpose of begging was repealed several years ago.
The police are instead encouraging people to donate to local charities that provide food, clothing and other assistance for those in need, in lieu of giving money to the panhandlers directly. Utica police say they will refer the people asking for money to the appropriate organizations for help.
While they cannot prevent the loitering on the side of the road, police say blocking the roadway for any reason is a violation and that will be enforced.