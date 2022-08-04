UPD offering mock physical agility testing to help potential recruits

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department is taking extra steps to help boost applications by offering mock physical agility testing and using a donation to waive the fee for the next several people who apply.
Thanks to a donation from Mastrovito Hyundai, UPD is waiving the application fee for 60 applicants.
Members of the department are also offering free mock testing to help those who passed the written exam but are worried about the portion of the test that measures physical agility. This will show applicants how they rank against state police physical fitness standards and how to improve before the test.
Those interested in taking the civil service exam must apply by Aug. 19. For more information on the application process, click here.
The exam is scheduled for Sept. 17.