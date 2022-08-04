UPD offering mock physical agility testing to help potential recruits

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Oneida and north central Madison Counties through 600 PM EDT... At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Oneida, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Lee, Verona, Westmoreland, Vienna, Canastota and Whitesboro. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 32 and 34. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH