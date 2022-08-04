 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Oneida and
north central Madison Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Oneida, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Lee, Verona, Westmoreland, Vienna,
Canastota and Whitesboro.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 32 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

UPD offering mock physical agility testing to help potential recruits

Utica police truck

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department is taking extra steps to help boost applications by offering mock physical agility testing and using a donation to waive the fee for the next several people who apply.

Thanks to a donation from Mastrovito Hyundai, UPD is waiving the application fee for 60 applicants.

Members of the department are also offering free mock testing to help those who passed the written exam but are worried about the portion of the test that measures physical agility. This will show applicants how they rank against state police physical fitness standards and how to improve before the test.

Those interested in taking the civil service exam must apply by Aug. 19. For more information on the application process, click here.

The exam is scheduled for Sept. 17.

