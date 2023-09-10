UPD: 'Positive Identification of the Individual Responsible for the Shooting' After Saturday's Proctor High School Football Game

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department has "positive identification of the individual responsible for the shooting" after a Proctor High School football game on Saturday.
Police said they identified the person early this morning.
"The suspect, a 16-year-old male, is not a current student at Proctor High School but is enrolled in an alternative educational program. Due to his age, we are unable to release his name but will work diligently with the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to seek the ability to prosecute the suspect as an adult," UPD said in a statement.
Multiple agencies were trying to "seek the individual out during the early morning hours and continued until the suspect turned himself into the Utica Police Department later in the day," according to a UPD statement.
UPD said that although an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing.
UPD stated:
"As of now, the following charges were levied against the juvenile:
- Attempted Murder in the second degree
- Criminal Possession of a weapon in the second degree
- Criminal Possession of a weapon in the third degree (School Grounds)
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Criminal Use of a Firearm in the first degree
Additional charges may be filed against this individual, and we are exploring the elements of other charges against other individuals involved in the altercation," UPD said.
UPD added that they received "news that the security officer injured in the incident is expected to make a full recovery after an obviously difficult road to recovery. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to him and his family."
This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.