UPD recognizes officers at annual awards ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica Police Department recognized officers for their hard work during the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Here’s the list of honorees:

Honorable Service:

  • Aiello, Jr., Officer Joseph
  • Ambrose, Officer Zachary
  • Amuso, Officer James
  • Austin, Sgt. Joshua
  • Balio, Officer Michael
  • Baye, Officer Brian
  • Beslic, Officer Sanel
  • Bruzzese III, Sgt. Frederick
  • Castilla, Officer Alexander
  • Checo Collado, Officer Ruben
  • Citriniti, Officer Andrew
  • Comeskey, Officer Brian
  • DeTraglia, Officer John
  • Dewey, Investigator Paul
  • Dodge, Officer Jordan
  • Evans, Officer Christopher
  • Faniglula, Sgt. Christopher
  • Fitzgerald, Officer James
  • Flo, Officer Michael
  • Geddes, Jr., Sgt. Samuel
  • Goldstein, Sgt. Charles
  • Gomez, Officer Steven
  • Gray, Officer Steven
  • Howe, Sgt. Adam
  • Husnay, Officer Patrick
  • Jaquish, Officer Cole
  • Jukic, Officer Dino
  • Kellogg, Jr., Officer Ray
  • Lange, Officer Richard
  • Lentricchia, Officer David
  • Madia, Officer Colin
  • Parkosewich, Sergeant Charles
  • Patterson, Officer Bryce
  • Penree, Officer Jacob
  • Piersall, Sergeant Kyle
  • Poccia, Sergeant David
  • Rodriguez, Officer Jariel
  • Seferagic, Inv. Serif
  • Sheppard, Officer Tyler
  • Talerico III, Officer Donald
  • Viscomi, Officer Adrian
  • Weir, Officer Eric
  • Wiley, Officer Clifford
  • Williams, Officer Stephen
  • Zayas, Officer Daniel
  • Constantine, Dep. Edward (OCSO)
  • Ladd, Jr., Inv. Michael (OCSO)
  • Lyke, Dep. Norman (OCSO)

Unit Citation:

  • Acquaviva, Inv. Shannon
  • Anken, Inv. Maynard
  • Bruzzese III, Sgt. Frederick
  • Cerminaro, Inv. Michael
  • Coromato, Captain Bryan
  • Dodge, Officer Jessica
  • Perra, Sgt. Benjamin
  • Sabanovic, Sgt. Dzenan
  • Trevisani, Inv. Joseph
  • Brown, Dep. Daniel (OCSO)
  • Chrysler, Inv. Mark (OCSO)
  • Langheinrich, Sgt. Grant (OCSO)
  • Yoxall, Inv. Shane (DA’s Office)

Exceptional Duty: Balio, Officer Michael

Lifesaving: Giruzzi, Officer James and Patterson, Officer Bryce

US Marshalls Recognition Award:

  • Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center;
  • Watson, Tori; and
  • Hanley, Shannon

Supervisor of the Year: Curley, Lieutenant Michael

Chief Benny Rotundo Courageous Officer of the Year: Balio, Officer Michael

Special Recognition Awards :

  • Auxillary Chief Chuck Parrotta;
  • Father Joseph Salerno;
  • District Attorney Scott McNamara; AND
  • Mayor Robert Palmieri

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

