UPD recognizes officers at annual awards ceremony

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department handed out its annual awards on Thursday to recognize officers for their hard work and dedication.
Here’s the list of honorees:
Honorable Service:
- Aiello, Jr., Officer Joseph
- Ambrose, Officer Zachary
- Amuso, Officer James
- Austin, Sgt. Joshua
- Balio, Officer Michael
- Baye, Officer Brian
- Beslic, Officer Sanel
- Bruzzese III, Sgt. Frederick
- Castilla, Officer Alexander
- Checo Collado, Officer Ruben
- Citriniti, Officer Andrew
- Comeskey, Officer Brian
- DeTraglia, Officer John
- Dewey, Investigator Paul
- Dodge, Officer Jordan
- Evans, Officer Christopher
- Faniglula, Sgt. Christopher
- Fitzgerald, Officer James
- Flo, Officer Michael
- Geddes, Jr., Sgt. Samuel
- Goldstein, Sgt. Charles
- Gomez, Officer Steven
- Gray, Officer Steven
- Howe, Sgt. Adam
- Husnay, Officer Patrick
- Jaquish, Officer Cole
- Jukic, Officer Dino
- Kellogg, Jr., Officer Ray
- Lange, Officer Richard
- Lentricchia, Officer David
- Madia, Officer Colin
- Parkosewich, Sergeant Charles
- Patterson, Officer Bryce
- Penree, Officer Jacob
- Piersall, Sergeant Kyle
- Poccia, Sergeant David
- Rodriguez, Officer Jariel
- Seferagic, Inv. Serif
- Sheppard, Officer Tyler
- Talerico III, Officer Donald
- Viscomi, Officer Adrian
- Weir, Officer Eric
- Wiley, Officer Clifford
- Williams, Officer Stephen
- Zayas, Officer Daniel
- Constantine, Dep. Edward (OCSO)
- Ladd, Jr., Inv. Michael (OCSO)
- Lyke, Dep. Norman (OCSO)
Unit Citation:
- Acquaviva, Inv. Shannon
- Anken, Inv. Maynard
- Bruzzese III, Sgt. Frederick
- Cerminaro, Inv. Michael
- Coromato, Captain Bryan
- Dodge, Officer Jessica
- Perra, Sgt. Benjamin
- Sabanovic, Sgt. Dzenan
- Trevisani, Inv. Joseph
- Brown, Dep. Daniel (OCSO)
- Chrysler, Inv. Mark (OCSO)
- Langheinrich, Sgt. Grant (OCSO)
- Yoxall, Inv. Shane (DA’s Office)
Exceptional Duty: Balio, Officer Michael
Lifesaving: Giruzzi, Officer James and Patterson, Officer Bryce
US Marshalls Recognition Award:
- Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center;
- Watson, Tori; and
- Hanley, Shannon
Supervisor of the Year: Curley, Lieutenant Michael
Chief Benny Rotundo Courageous Officer of the Year: Balio, Officer Michael
Special Recognition Awards :
- Auxillary Chief Chuck Parrotta;
- Father Joseph Salerno;
- District Attorney Scott McNamara; AND
- Mayor Robert Palmieri