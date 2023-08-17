UPDATED: Baby Powder Causes Hazmat Situation at Mid-State Correctional Facility

MARCY, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department was at the scene of a hazmat situation at Mid-State Correctional Facility on Old River Road in Marcy.
After the first call today, another request was made for more hazmat members to respond to the scene.
After conducting tests onsite, the fire department found that the substance in question was baby powder.
One person was taken to a local hospital, per Department of Corrections policy.
It's unknown at this time if the person taken to the hospital was an inmate or a civilian.
First responders were at the prison for nearly two hours.