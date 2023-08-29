UPDATED: Cause of Remsen House Fire Still Under Investigation

REMSEN, N.Y. -- Investigators are still looking into what sparked a fire in Remsen Monday night that destroyed a home.
Calls first came in around 8:30 last night for a fire on Fairview Lane.
It's a dead-end road, and crews from several fire departments had to walk a half mile to get there.
The tankers that were brought in with extra water had to drive in reverse up the road to get there.
Our news crew couldn't get very close.
There are calls in to the Remsen Fire Department, but so far, the newsroom is still waiting for a call back.
More details will be posted if they become available.