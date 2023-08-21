UPDATED: Crews Battling House Fire on Mckennan Road in Town of Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Crews are battling a house fire on Mckennan Road in Herkimer.
Intense flames that burned nearby trees were coming from the house at 415 Mckennan Rd.
Smoke could reportedly be seen from this fire from miles away.
Getting water to the scene has been a burden too.
The water was trucked in by tanker.
There was one person inside the home at the time, and she was able to make it out of the house with her two dogs.
"At this time, the home is a total loss. The Red Cross has been notified, and the cause is under investigation right now," East Herkimer Fire Department Chief Theodore Hilts said.