...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler,
Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices
will be found in the urban valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATED: Early-Morning Fire on Lansing Street in Utica

Fire Truck

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department responded to a fire early this morning at 516 Lansing St.

UPDATE: 

Fireworks are to blame for the fire. Utica firefighters said earlier in the night, fireworks were being set off too close to the home; however, the damage wasn't known for a while.

"The caller was able to pound on the door; wake the people up; and let them know their house was on fire. At the time, the fire was exterior and started just burning into the attic. By the time the people got out, the fire spread to the second-floor part at well," Utica Fire Department Chief Scott Ingersoll said. 

"Earlier in the evening, there were a variety of fireworks going off in close proximity to that side of the house. We are ruling the fire accidental due to use of fireworks," he said. 

"If you're utilizing fireworks at home, you have to make sure you're at least 25 to 30 feet from your structure and from any other structure, neighborsmaintaining that distance," he added. 

Lansing Street Fire

There was heavy fire, according to fire officials, which extended to the second floor and attic. 

"Firefighters stretched three hose lines into the structure for fire extinguishment while other firefighters searched the structure for any occupants. The roof was ventilated by cutting a large hole in it," the department said.

All the occupants of the house exited safely.

Firefighters placed tarps on furniture and other belongings to protect it from water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting six occupants--two adults and four children.

In addition to fire rescue, responding agencies included Utica Police, National Grid and NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

Lansing Fire

