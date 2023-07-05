UPDATED: Early-Morning Fire on Lansing Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department responded to a fire early this morning at 516 Lansing St.
UPDATE:
Fireworks are to blame for the fire. Utica firefighters said earlier in the night, fireworks were being set off too close to the home; however, the damage wasn't known for a while.
"The caller was able to pound on the door; wake the people up; and let them know their house was on fire. At the time, the fire was exterior and started just burning into the attic. By the time the people got out, the fire spread to the second-floor part at well," Utica Fire Department Chief Scott Ingersoll said.
"Earlier in the evening, there were a variety of fireworks going off in close proximity to that side of the house. We are ruling the fire accidental due to use of fireworks," he said.
"If you're utilizing fireworks at home, you have to make sure you're at least 25 to 30 feet from your structure and from any other structure, neighbors—maintaining that distance," he added.
There was heavy fire, according to fire officials, which extended to the second floor and attic.
"Firefighters stretched three hose lines into the structure for fire extinguishment while other firefighters searched the structure for any occupants. The roof was ventilated by cutting a large hole in it," the department said.
All the occupants of the house exited safely.
Firefighters placed tarps on furniture and other belongings to protect it from water damage.
The Red Cross is assisting six occupants--two adults and four children.
In addition to fire rescue, responding agencies included Utica Police, National Grid and NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control.