UPDATED: Fatal Car Crash on Seneca Turnpike

Original Story Below:
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A car crash on Seneca Turnpike Sunday afternoon turned fatal.
On Aug. 13 at around 2:30 p.m., New Hartford Police and Fire Departments responded to a personal injury motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Seneca Turnpike and Woods Highway.
When first responders arrived, they found one of the drivers had sustained serious injuries.
Police said that "a Chevrolet HHR being operated by Judson Chandler, 64, of Vernon Center, was traveling westbound on Seneca Turnpike in the right lane, when Chandler began to make a U-Turn from the right lane."
"Chandler’s vehicle was struck by a Kia Soul traveling westbound that was in the left lane approaching Chandler’s vehicle from behind. The Kia Soul was being operated by Diane Schafer, 75, of New Hartford," NHPD said.
Schafer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Schafer died later Sunday evening while at the hospital, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
No tickets have been issued at this time.