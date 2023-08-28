UPDATED—FOUND: Patient with 'History of Being Aggressive' Leaves Rome Health Prior to Discharge

Original Story Below:
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health notified the Rome Police Department this morning that a patient, who has "a history of being aggressive," left the facility prior to discharge.
Curtis Thompson "was being treated for his mental health and may be a danger to himself and others," the Rome Police Department said.
Thompson is described as being 25 years old. His picture is below.
He was last seen in the south Rome area, wearing a red and black hoodie, blue shorts with white lines on them and a blue facemask.
"If you should see Thompson, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, as he has a history of being aggressive," police said.
If you have any information on Thompson, you're asked to call the Rome Police Department at 315-339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.