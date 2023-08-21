UPDATED: House Fire on McKennan Road in Town of Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Crews battled a house fire on McKennan Road in Herkimer on Monday morning.
Intense flames that burned nearby trees were coming from the house at 415 McKennan Rd.
Smoke could reportedly be seen from this fire from miles away.
Getting water to the scene was a burden for the five fire departments that arrived on scene to assist East Herkimer Fire.
The water was trucked in by tanker.
There was one person inside the home at the time of the fire, and she was able to make it out of the house with her two dogs.
"At this time, the home is a total loss. The Red Cross has been notified, and the cause is under investigation right now," East Herkimer Fire Department Chief Theodore Hilts said.