UPDATED: Missing Vernon Girl Found Safe

VERNON, N.Y. -- A Town of Vernon girl is missing. Her name is Suhejla Arnautovic.
Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Bleeker Road in Vernon for a reported missing girl this morning at 9.
"Upon arriving to the scene, deputies were advised by the parents of the missing juvenile, Suhejla Arnautovic, [that she] had left the residence sometime after midnight in a 2011 Blue Ford F150 bearing NY REG GPF3757," deputies said.
Arnautovic might be traveling to Newburgh, N.Y., according to officials.
If have information on the whereabouts of Suhejla Arnautovic, you're asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at 315-736-0141.