UPDATED: Pedestrian Hit by Car in Utica Dies from Injuries

UTICA, N.Y. -- On September 8, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Genesee Street and Shepherd Place for a car-pedestrian accident.
When the Utica Fire Department arrived, they immediately transported the male pedestrian struck to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.
Once there, he was immediately taken to an operating room, and as of this release at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, he remains in very critical condition.
Police say their investigation initially revealed the man was crossing Genesee Street heading east, when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.
The Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and will handle the furthering investigation.
Genesee Street was closed down for a period of time but is now open fully.