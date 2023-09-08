UPDATED: Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Car

UPDATE: On September 8th, 2023 at approximately 4:00PM Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Genesee St and Shepherd Pl for a car/pedestrian motor vehicle accident.
Upon arrival the Utica Fire Department immediately transported the male pedestrian struck to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Once there he was immediately taken to an operating room, and as of this release at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, he remains in very critical condition.
Police say their investigation initially revealed the man was crossing Genesee Street heading east when he was struck by a southbound vehicle.
The Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and will handle the furthering investigation.
Genesee St was closed down for a period of time, but is now open fully.
No word yet on the extent of the injuries, or age or name of the victim.
It's unknown at this time if tickets will be issued or if there will be criminal charges.