UPDATED: State Police Continue Investigation into Serious Car Accident on Route 31 in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y. -- State Police continue to investigate a serious accident that happened Tuesday morning on Route 31 in Vernon.
It happened before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Route 31 and Stoney Brook Road.
"A 2004 Chevrolet pickup operated by Brycen W. Paver, age 18 from Durhamville was traveling east on State Route 31 approaching the intersection with Stoney Brook Road when he crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2016 Buick Lucerne operated by Christie L. Conley, age 42 from Camden, NY head-on," according to State Police.
It resulted in an accident-reconstruction team spending most of the morning at the scene.
The crash did require some individuals be transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Conley was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Upstate University Hospital, listed in serious condition.
Paver was taken to Upstate University Hospital in an ambulance, listed in serious condition.
This is a developing story; details will be posted as they become available.