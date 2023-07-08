 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Suspicious Package Was Reported at Dollar General in Ilion on Friday

Ilion Dollar General

ILION, N.Y. -- Emergency crews spent a couple of hours outside of the Dollar General in Central Plaza in Ilion Friday evening for what appeared to be a suspicious package on the roof.

The building was evacuated.

Ilion Police said that a contractor on the roof of the building found a package near the air conditioning system. The discovery was reported to employees of Dollar General. Police were called. 

Investigating

Firefighters from the Ilion Fire Department were called in, confirming the item was suspicious.  

Bomb squad technicians from New York State Police responded. They found the package to be something left behind on the roof from previous work.

Police Chief Laurie DeVaul

Ilion Police Chief Laurie DeVaul said what was found looked to be a sort of speaker device. 

Investigating Suspicious Package

When the scene was cleared, the store reopened. 

