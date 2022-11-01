Upgraded security features unveiled at Rome's Air Force Research Laboratory

ROME, N.Y. – A long-awaited perimeter security system was unveiled at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Rome on Tuesday.
The nearly $15 million project included the installation of a 9,000-foot fence, a visitor control center and an enhanced entry-control point to check credentials before people enter the facility.
The need for enhanced security at Rome Lab was identified a decade ago, and a request was submitted for upgraded features to protect the property.
“The work that goes on here is at the highest classification level. The people that work on that are also rocket scientists, basically. The asset we are trying to take care of is our people. Number one asset is our people. The work that we do is critical to national defense,” said Gabe Sbarglia, chief of the integration and operations division at Rome Lab.
The funding for the project was secured as part of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.