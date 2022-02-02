 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler, Steuben,
Onondaga, Madison, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact this evening's and Friday
morning's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will continue through tonight. Some
sleet may mix in late this afternoon and evening. The heaviest
snowfall will be tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Uptown Theatre given the go ahead to apply for grant

Money from the grant would help pay for ongoing renovations at the theatre

UTICA, NY - The Utica Common Council met Wednesday evening. Among the things on the agenda, a grant application that would aid the Uptown Theatre with their ongoing renovations.

The council unanimously approved the Uptown Theatre's petition to apply for the $250,000 grant.

The grant is from National Grid and is part of their Urban Center Commercial District Revitalization Program.

If approved the grant would help with the financial costs of renovating the theater.

"We have a budget of about $1 million with just over $750,000 secured, so we're trying to close the gap and secure the funding that we need”, says Uptown Theatre’s Briana Mahoney. “The money will be used for the ongoing cost of the renovations. Things like electrical upgrades, upgrades to the facility over all. Perhaps some exterior lighting that we need."

The Uptown also launched a capital campaign last spring that they say the community has been very supportive of. If you'd like to contribute to their capital campaign you can do so through their website.

Uptown Theatre

