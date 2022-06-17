US Military, law enforcement from around the world train in Oriskany

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Members of the U.S. Military, plus law enforcement from all over the world, are training this week right at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany for scenarios they hope never happen.
“What we're trying to do always when we bring law enforcement teams here is we're trying to make their training as realistic as possible, because when you're in a high-stress environment with a lot going on, it's important that your training has replicated that environment"
The center used to be able to accommodate six to eight teams. On Thursdsay, that number had risen to 18, and specifically, there are 18 scenarios being played out for training purposes. One scenario is the emergent problem of ATM attacks.
“Their goal is to use explosives to get access to the cash," says Matt Nollau, supervisory special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. “They’re spending very little time on scene."
The trainers say there's no better place to train on how to handle this explosive and emergent problem.
“It’s the only place in the United States I've found where we're doing realistic, live fire, joint training with feds, federal, state, local, international partners to address the explosive attacks on ATMs," says Special Agent Nollau.
Other scenarios included hostage situations, during which ‘victims’ could be heard yelling, “I don’t want to die here!” and attacks on drones.
“Every year, the U.S. industry pushes the bounds of the technology, so you get better aircraft that perform to a higher standard, able to fly longer, higher, faster and carry heavier payloads. And, so, people are able to exploit that capability to conduct bigger and better UAS attacks," says Patrick McCrone, Technical Lead, with the Aberdeen Proving Grounds, in Maryland.
One of the most important things they'll do this week in Oriskany- make sure when the real thing happens, it’s not the first time all of these state, local and federal law enforcement and military members work together to diffuse it.