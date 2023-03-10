Utica Board of Education members removed from Karam lawsuit

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam appeared briefly in Oneida County Court Friday morning regarding his lawsuit against the district and members of the Board of Education.

Karam filed the suit after the Board voted to place him on administrative leave in October 2022 pending an independent investigation into complaints filed by other employees.

The suit claims Karam’s contract was violated when he was placed on leave, among other complaints.

The district filed a motion to dismiss the case and oral arguments began Friday.

After an exchange with the judge and a brief recess, Karam's attorney removed four individual school board members from the lawsuit.

The judge did not rule on Friday.