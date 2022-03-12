Utica Center for Development hosts fundraiser

 Skip to main content
The Utica Center for Development held their annual fundraiser for the first time since 2019

UTICA, NY – The Utica Center for Development hosted its annual parade day fundraiser for the first time since 2019.

Although Saturday’s snowfall might have kept a lot of people away from the event, those that attended had a fun time while raising money for a good cause.

The money raised will go towards a memorial fund in memory of Bryan Jasek, a special needs child who was confined to a wheelchair for most of his life.

"A lot of military families that might have children with developmental disabilities, or special needs, need that little extra hand”, said Vincent Scalise, executive director of the Veterans Outreach Center.

“It might be something as simple as a wheelchair ramp or a grab bar in a bathroom, but for them it would be a financial burden. We have a memorial fund set up so people with special needs children, if they need that money, can access it through us”.

Bryan Jasek's parents honor their son's memory by tattooing his drawings on their arms

Bryan Jasek passed away at the age of 7 in 2020.

To honor his memory his mother and father had drawings that Bryan had made tattooed on their arms.

