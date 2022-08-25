Utica Center for Development receives $5,000 to support veterans programs

UTICA, N.Y. – The Veterans of Foreign Wars District 4 donated $5,000 to the Utica Center for Development and CNY Veteran’s Outreach Center to help local veterans.
The check was presented on Thursday morning at the UCD Bunker Café on Washington Street.
The VFW collected more than $10,000 through various fundraisers and decided to donate half of it to help UCD with programs for veterans who are homeless or in need of mental health services.
"It's important for the veterans, for them to know that people care, that their comrades care for them, that we're still there with them. The term we leave no one behind, that really never ends,” said Michael Hoag, past commander of the New York VFW.
The Utica Center for Development is a non-profit agency that helps veterans in need with housing, clothing, food and other necessities.