Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson

Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name.
"It feels wonderful for this day, on Patrick's birthday, to dedicate the center in his name," says Patrick Johnson's friend and partner in advocacy, Roosevelt Patterson, Program Director for Rebuilding the Village, now called the Patrick L. Johnson Community Youth Center.
Elected leaders, including Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara, joined countless community advocates at the corner of James Street and Brinckerhoff Ave., Wednesday afternoon, for the renaming and dedication of the building where kids are taught seemingly trivial life skills, which Johnson knew were so impactful.
"Proper etiquette, communications skills, proper listening.....self respect, respect for those in authority," said Patterson.
Feedback on the programs here has been good. For the last structured life skills program, they had to turn kids away. The next kicks off January 31st, and goes for eight weeks. The center is also a safe place for kids to socialize after school. The center is only about a year old. We asked Patterson how, five-ten years down the road, he'll know it was a success.
"We're going to know this was a success when you look at the news and there's no gun violence. When you look at the news and see kids outside enjoying life, kids outside walking to the store, parents enjoying their children, the way that they're supposed to."