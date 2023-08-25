Utica City School District Files Lawsuit Against Superintendent Bruce Karam

In fall of 2022, Utica City School district employees filed complaints with human resources, saying Superintendent Bruce Karam fostered a hostile and toxic work environment—along with accusations of unfair hiring practices, discriminatory comments and an unprofessional work climate.

The school board placed him on administrative leave, pending an independent investigation.

Karam sued the district and the board in N.Y. State Supreme Court for wrongful termination, where a judge dismissed the lawsuit.

Karam has also filed a suit in federal court, which the school district has filed a motion to dismiss. That is pending.

Now, a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court Thursday, reveals that the district is suing Karam, claiming that all contracts and/or addendums except his first employment contract with the district—which was valid 2011 to 2016—were invalid, because they exceeded the five-year limit set forth by the state. And that this makes Karam an at-will employee of the district.

The district is also seeking relief from paying Karam's legal fees.

