Utica City School District rallies around young shooting victim

UTICA, N.Y. -- Like many 12-year-old-boys, Malik Herron's life was largely school, music, sports and snacks. After Aug. 16, it became about surgery, tutors, healing and watching sports from the sidelines.
"As I'm turning, there goes the shots, being fired from my right side," said Malik's mom, Vanessa Hawkins.
Malik and his mom were driving through west Utica Aug. 16, when life as they knew it changed.
"So, I'm like, 'Malik', so when he sat up, moved his arm, just see all the blood," says Vanessa.
While driving by a Columbia Street vigil for someone who'd died, Malik was shot in the face, inside his mom's car.
"If my windows wasn't tinted, it would have been worse. Police said the tint of my window slowed the bullet down," said Vanessa.
Other than a swollen cheek, you can't really tell anything happened to Malik. But his mom's more worried about healing from the trauma.
"Fourth of July with fireworks and everything, is it gonna trigger him is he gonna get scared? Is he not gonna wanna watch it?" she said.
The medical bills are a force. But so is 'Miss A,' a teacher at Malik's school.
"It started here, a little late night Facebook post I made to start it off and a bottle can drive," says Albany Elementary School second-grade teacher and PTO president, Makenzie Amodio.
The Albany Elementary School teacher didn't care that Malik graduated from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and now attends Donovan Middle School. She organized a spirit day fundraiser for Malik this Friday. And, she says the entire community is pitching in with the can and bottle drive.
"Everyone, it's amazing I mean, everyone. Out of district, within the district, families of the district, families' friends, it's amazing," says Amodio.
And this mother of a healing son is grateful, for everyone pitching in and showing up.
"The teachers and the principal and stuff, they've been in contact since the whole thing, they've been in contact, they call and text and everything," says Hawkins. "When he came home, they came, two of the teachers came, with gift baskets and everything for him. And they still call us and text me to check on him."
Utica Police are asking anyone with information on who shot Malik to contact them or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip, at 315-223-3556, or, 1-866-730-8477.
A GoFundMe has been created for Malik and his mother.