Utica Comets partnering with WKTV to broadcast select home games this season

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Comets and WKTV NEWSChannel 2 are teaming up to broadcast seven Saturday night games this season.
The games will air live from the Adirondack Bank Center starting with the matchup on Oct. 29 against the Toronto Marlies.
“We are beyond enthused to have a select number of our home games represented on one of the top media networks in our area,” said Comets President Robert Esche. “Partnering with WKTV for our 10th anniversary season will give added value to our fans and community, and we look forward to building on this for years to come.”
This is the third year Comets games have been broadcast locally and the first year on WKTV.
The broadcasters will include Jason Shaya, the voice of the Comets, as well as other local hockey personalities like Utica University Heach Coach Gary Heenan and New Jersey Devils forward, Tim Sestito, originally from Rome.
Here is the broadcast schedule:
- Nov. 19, 2022: v. Rochester Americans
- Dec. 17, 2022: v. Springfield Thunderbirds
- Feb. 4, 2023: v. Providence Bruins
- Feb. 18, 2023: v. Syracuse Crunch
- March 25, 2023: v. Rochester Americans
- April 8, 2023: v. Rochester Americans
K-ROCK will also continue to broadcast every game on 94.9 FM throughout the season.
The Comets' opening night is scheduled for Oct. 17.