Utica Common Council approves new traffic pattern on Genesee Street

UTICA, N.Y. – The updates to the traffic patterns on Genesee Street in Utica will soon become permanent after the Utica Common Council approved the Complete Streets changes on Monday.
The street will be reduced from four lanes to three with a turning lane in the center and bike lanes on either side.
The trial changes were put in place in October for 90 days to get public feedback. Then in January, the trial was extended to April 22 to allow for more feedback before a final decision was made.
Based on feedback from the community and an analysis completed by an independent engineering firm, the common council approved the new traffic pattern.
City workers will start repainting the lines this week.