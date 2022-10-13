 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 46 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison
and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Utica DPW prepares for possible flooding ahead of heavy rain

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica DPW crews were out Thursday morning preparing for heavy rains expected throughout the afternoon and evening that could cause flooding if drains aren't clear.

UTICA, N.Y. -- Crews from Utica’s Department of Public Works were out Thursday morning preparing for heavy rain and strong winds expected throughout the afternoon and evening.

The winds could cause leaves to clog catch basins which would create a higher risk of flooding in some areas.

Leaves clog drains

"We go and check our main flooding spots like Hallak's Ravine, Arlington Terrace, then we go up to North Utica, check our culverts up there; so, we know where our problem areas are. We go up and just make sure everything's clear and open,” said Dave Short, Utica DPW commissioner.

The crews will be traveling to certain areas throughout the afternoon to continue clearing out catch basins during periods of heavy rain throughout the day.

Recommended for you