Utica DPW prepares for possible flooding ahead of heavy rain

UTICA, N.Y. -- Crews from Utica’s Department of Public Works were out Thursday morning preparing for heavy rain and strong winds expected throughout the afternoon and evening.
The winds could cause leaves to clog catch basins which would create a higher risk of flooding in some areas.
"We go and check our main flooding spots like Hallak's Ravine, Arlington Terrace, then we go up to North Utica, check our culverts up there; so, we know where our problem areas are. We go up and just make sure everything's clear and open,” said Dave Short, Utica DPW commissioner.
The crews will be traveling to certain areas throughout the afternoon to continue clearing out catch basins during periods of heavy rain throughout the day.