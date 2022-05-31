Utica Fire Academy personnel spot fire at nearby building; no injuries reported

UTICA, N.Y. – Personnel at the Utica Fire Academy on Bleecker Street spotted a fire at a vacant building just down the block Tuesday morning, taking quick action to search the building while waiting for fire crews to arrive.
The UFA team reported the fire at 1306 Bleecker St. around 7:45 a.m.
The first floor of the building is the former East Utica Laundromat, with 10 apartments on the two upper floors. The fire chief says the water to the building has been shut off for some time, but it appears people may have been illegally living in two of the apartments.
The chief says the fire started on the second floor and extended to the third floor.
No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.