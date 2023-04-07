Utica Fire Department awarded $2.1 million to hire 8 new firefighters

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Fire Department has received federal funding that will allow eight new firefighters to join the team.
The department was awarded $2.1 million through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.
The program is an expansion of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program established in 1999, which aims to strengthen fire departments.
“This funding represents an important and timely investment into the safety of our firefighters and community,” said Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll. “ The fire department looks forward to contributing to the growth and revitalization of this great city. I would also like to thank our elected representatives, including Sen. Schumer, for advocating on behalf of the fire department.”
Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand helped secure the funding.
According to Schumer, funding for the AFG and SAFER programs is set to expire at the end of the fiscal year. In March, he introduced the Fire Grants and Safety Act to preserve these programs, which have delivered nearly $700 million to fire departments across New York.
"I will not stop holding congressional feet to the fire until we pass the bill to save this federal lifeline for our New York fire departments and first responders so they can continue to tap this resource for years to come," said Schumer.
In January of 2022, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri vetoed a proposal to add new positions to the fire department pending the receipt of this grant funding.