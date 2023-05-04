Utica Fire Department honored on International Firefighters' Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- May 4 is International Firefighters’ Day. It’s in honor of past firefighters who have died while serving their community.
Thursday, The Grand at Utica, brought gift baskets to each of the fire stations in the city of Utica. Utica Fire Chief, Scott Ingersoll, said the gifts and the recognition are greatly appreciated.
"They do great work every day, day in and day out, Utica Fire Department especially, responded to over 17,000 calls for service in 2022 which was an increase in calls and our personnel really step up every day to do this job and provide a great service to the community," Ingersoll said. International
Firefighters’ Day has been celebrated since 1999.