Utica Fire Department Investigates Cause of West Utica Fire

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Marshall's Office will begin looking into what may have caused a late-night fire at a two-family home in West Utica.
The blaze started just before 11:30 Monday night at 1204 Stark Street.
By the time crews arrived, they found heavy fire on the first and second floors of the building.
"Crews immediately started to protect the exposure building and knock down the heavy fire conditions, while simultaneously starting searches of the building to ensure all occupants were out," officials said.
The fire was so intense that one of the homes next door was damaged.
There were eight people who lived there, and all of them made it out safely.
Both families who lived there are being helped by the local Red Cross.
It took about two hours to put out the fire.