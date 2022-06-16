Utica Fire Department promotes several firefighters, one officer

UTICA, N.Y. -- There were some changes to the city of Utica's 'firearchy' on Thursday.
Several firefighters were promoted, during a ceremony at city hall, Thursday morning. The mayor and fire chief addressed the new officers, their families, friends and co-workers who came to support them.
Five firefighters were promoted to the rank of lieutenant; one lieutenant was promoted to the rank of captain. The fire chief says he's confident in his new batch of officers.
"They've all been acting in out of title capacity the past year and a half. They'vereally shown that they can handle that portion of the job. One of the big things is, they do have a lot of responsibility, whether it's the firefighters or community in general," says Chief Scott Ingersoll.
Here are the promotions:
- Lieutenant John Karwacki to fire captain
- Firefighter James Zwijacz to fire lieutenant
- Firefighter Michael Kennedy to fire lieutenant
- Firefighter Jonathan Muhlebeck to fire lieutenant
- Firefighter Daniel Taurisani to fire lieutenant
- Firefighter Louis Lasher to fire lieutenant