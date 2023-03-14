 Skip to main content
Utica fire officials find no evidence of missing person following Mandeville Street fire

Mandeville Street fire in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica fire officials are no longer searching for someone who was reported missing in a house fire on Mandeville Street earlier this week.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

Fire officials say 19 squatters had been staying in the house. When crews arrived at the scene multiple people were trapped on rooftops and inside the house.

Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says firefighters faced many challenges, including heavy smoke and flames on the second and third floors that made it impossible to see. There was also clutter in some of the hallways and rooms, and hypodermic needles scattered about.

The fire was finally under control around 10:30 p.m., however, crews and investigators remained at the scene until about 5:30 p.m. the next day searching for someone they were told was missing from the second floor.

Ingersoll says his team searched the house during and after the fire, and did not find anyone left inside the home.

“Entire rooms were shoveled out to ensure that every space was searched to the best of our ability. Based on the extensive search of the structure we have determined that this report was unfounded,” Ingersoll said in a statement from the department on Tuesday.

The fire is believed to have started in a first-floor apartment and appears to be accidental, according to Ingersoll.

