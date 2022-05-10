Utica firefighters called to 2 late-night fires at the same time

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica firefighters were called to two separate fires within minutes of each other late Monday night, using all of the department’s apparatus between both calls.
Around 11:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a home on the 1400 block of Steuben Street, where there was a small fire on a second-floor porch. The porch and some siding was damaged but no one was injured.
Then crews headed to the 700 block of Tracy Street after a pile of clothes were found on fire on the second floor of a home. Fire officials say the damage was minor.
Both causes are under investigation.