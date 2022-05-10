 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values between 15 to 25
percent this afternoon, east winds gusting up to 15 mph and very
dry conditions will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
today across central NY.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No
burn permits are issued.

Utica firefighters called to 2 late-night fires at the same time

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica firefighters were called to two separate fires within minutes of each other late Monday night, using all of the department’s apparatus between both calls.

Around 11:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a home on the 1400 block of Steuben Street, where there was a small fire on a second-floor porch. The porch and some siding was damaged but no one was injured.

Then crews headed to the 700 block of Tracy Street after a pile of clothes were found on fire on the second floor of a home. Fire officials say the damage was minor.

Both causes are under investigation.

