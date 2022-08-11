Utica firefighters make quick work of house fire on Buchanan Road

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica firefighters made quick work of a fire on Buchanan Road Thursday afternoon after smoke was reported billowing out of a home between Riverside Drive and Wilber Street.
Fire crews were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. and the fire was out by 4:15 p.m.
There is significant damage to the side of the house on both the first and second floors. The extent of the damage inside is not yet clear.
Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says a person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after attempting to rescue a pet from the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
