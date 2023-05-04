Utica housing projects get $101 million in state financing

UTICA, N.Y. – New York has awarded $101 million in financing to the Impact Utica housing projects on Broad and Bleecker streets.
The funding is provided through New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program and Tax-Exempt Bond financing.
PeopleFirst, formerly the Utica Municipal Housing Authority, is managing the projects.
The first is a rehabilitation of the Chancellor Apartments on Bleecker Street. The residents have been relocated during the renovations. The updates include new kitchen layouts and bathroom floors as well as sidewalk repairs outside.
The second project is the renovation of the former Wilcor Warehouse on Broad Street, which will become a housing complex with 74 units, including 50 for seniors.
Vecino Group is working on development.