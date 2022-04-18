 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow
could lead to scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2
inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per
hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent,
with the highest totals in the higher terrain.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica issues snow emergency ahead of spring snow storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Snow plow truck

UTICA, N.Y. -- With up to 9 inches of snow in the forecast, the City of Utica has issued a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Monday night.

All vehicles must be off of the road by 10 p.m. to allow for snow removal, or risk being towed at the owner’s expense.

Most areas across the Mohawk Valley are expecting 5 - 9 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

Utica’s snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

Recommended for you