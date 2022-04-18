Utica issues snow emergency ahead of spring snowstorm

UTICA, N.Y. -- With up to 9 inches of snow in the forecast, the City of Utica has issued a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Monday night.
All vehicles must be off of the road by 10 p.m. to allow for snow removal, or risk being towed at the owner’s expense.
Most areas across the Mohawk Valley are expecting 5 - 9 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday. A winter storm warning has been issued for Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.
Utica’s snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.