Utica issues snow emergency ahead of spring snowstorm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Cortland, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Heavy, wet snow could lead to scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be as high as 1 to 2 inches per hour, with isolated areas approaching 3 inches per hour at times. Snow totals will be highly elevation dependent, with the highest totals in the higher terrain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&