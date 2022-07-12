Utica man charged following drug trafficking investigation

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing multiple drug charges after authorities say fentanyl was found at home on Whitesboro Street during a drug trafficking investigation.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit had been investigating 28-year-old Ryan Lopitz for suspected fentanyl distribution. Enough evidence was gathered to get a search warrant, which was executed at the residence on July 11. During the search, authorities seized fentanyl and cash.
Lopitz was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Utica Police and New York State Parole assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.