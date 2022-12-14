 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
and sleet accumulations of 7 to 15 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The snow is expected to be wet and heavy, and could
potentially bring down tree branches that could lead to
scattered power outages.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and ice amounts will vary greatly
depending on location and elevation.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Winter
storm warnings could be issued as the storm gets closer and
confidence increases.


Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler

Crash reported

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening.

New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.

Lunhu was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Beam was treated for minor injuries.

State police say the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

