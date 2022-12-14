Utica man dies in head-on crash on Route 5 in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A 32-year-old man from Utica died following a head-on crash in the town of Schuyler Tuesday evening.
New York State Police say Viktor Lunhu was driving a Honda Accord west on Route 5 just before 7 p.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit an Audi A5, driven by 19-year-old Jaeden Beam of Little Falls.
Lunhu was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Beam was treated for minor injuries.
State police say the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.